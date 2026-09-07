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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators further reduce net short position

Large currency speculators further reduced net short in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 24925 contracts in the data reported through September 01, 2026. This was a weekly reduction of 11427 net positions.

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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