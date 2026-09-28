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Large currency speculators sharply increased net short in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 52334 contracts in the data reported through September 22, 2026. This was a weekly addition of 25341 net positions.

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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