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Euro currency speculators sharply increase net short position

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Large currency speculators sharply increased net short in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 41338 contracts in the data reported through July 21, 2026. This was a weekly rise of 28733 net positions.

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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