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Large currency speculators reduced net short in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 12605 contracts in the data reported through July 14, 2026. This was a weekly fall of 3622 net positions.

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

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