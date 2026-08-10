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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators slightly reduce net short position

Euro currency speculators slightly reduce net short position

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Large currency speculators slightly reduced net short in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 58091 contracts in the data reported through Aug 04, 2026. This was a weekly reduction of 14356 net positions.

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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