Euro edged up marginally after correcting in last session as markets eyed elevated inflationary reading. EUR/USD pair is up 0.08% at 1.1648. Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 3.2% in May 2026, up from 3.0% in April according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. It noted that energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in May (10.9%, compared with 10.8% in April), followed by services (3.5%, compared with 3.0% in April), food, alcohol & tobacco (2.0%, compared with 2.4% in April) and non-energy industrial goods (0.9%, compared with 0.8% in April).

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