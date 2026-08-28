Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsGold MonetisationNifty IT indexNepal Rejects Foreign RescueCredit Card spending JulyIndia state fiscal healthPriority Jewels IPOTejas Networks ShareWeather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro holds in tight range, inflation sees sharp uptick in France and Spain

Euro holds in tight range, inflation sees sharp uptick in France and Spain

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Euro held in tight range ahead of speech by new Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. Elevated readings in European inflation data also supported the single currency. A renewed jump in energy prices in August led to strong accelerations in inflation across France and Spain, with the annual rate of price growth in the latter hitting its highest in over three years. Spain's EU-harmonised consumer price index increased at a year-on-year rate of 4.5% in August, up sharply from 3.9% in July. In France, the annual change in the EU-harmonised CPI jumped to 2.7% this month from 2.4% in July, INSEE data showed, hitting its highest since May. EUR/USD pair is quoting at 1.1649, down marginally on the day but holding around one and half week low. It has eased marginally this week after rising around 1% in last week. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are down marginally at 111.63.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty September futures trade at a premium

Indices snap 2-day losses; IT shares rally

Board of Asian Tea & Exports approves change in Managing Director

RNIT AI Solutions signs Master Development Services Agreement with 1FC Technology

Andrew Yule & Company receives affirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Next Story