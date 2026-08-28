Euro holds in tight range, inflation sees sharp uptick in France and Spain

Euro held in tight range ahead of speech by new Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. Elevated readings in European inflation data also supported the single currency. A renewed jump in energy prices in August led to strong accelerations in inflation across France and Spain, with the annual rate of price growth in the latter hitting its highest in over three years. Spain's EU-harmonised consumer price index increased at a year-on-year rate of 4.5% in August, up sharply from 3.9% in July. In France, the annual change in the EU-harmonised CPI jumped to 2.7% this month from 2.4% in July, INSEE data showed, hitting its highest since May. EUR/USD pair is quoting at 1.1649, down marginally on the day but holding around one and half week low. It has eased marginally this week after rising around 1% in last week. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are down marginally at 111.63.

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