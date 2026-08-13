Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit rises 124.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.69% to Rs 36.06 croreNet profit of Euro India Fresh Foods rose 124.24% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 36.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales36.0631.17 16 OPM %9.847.12 -PBDT2.351.24 90 PBT1.210.46 163 NP0.740.33 124
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