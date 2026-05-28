Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit rises 80.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 71.58% to Rs 60.02 crore

Net profit of Euro India Fresh Foods rose 80.23% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 71.58% to Rs 60.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.25% to Rs 4.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.77% to Rs 152.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.