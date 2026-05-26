Euro jumps to one-week high as dollar retreats; EUR/INR futures climb towards 112 mark

Euro jumped to a one-week high against the US dollar on Tuesday as renewed optimism over a potential US-Iran peace deal weighs heavily on the safe-haven US Dollar. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting lower by 0.20% at 99. Meanwhile, ECB policymakers have also recently argued for tighter policy. EUR/USD is currently quoting at $1.1648, rebounding from a seven week low. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading higher by 0.35% at 111.68.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News