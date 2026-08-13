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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 28.20% to Rs 6.91 crore

Net profit of Euro Leder Fashion declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.20% to Rs 6.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.915.39 28 OPM %5.93-0.93 -PBDT0.150.17 -12 PBT0.060.08 -25 NP0.010.05 -80

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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