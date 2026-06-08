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Large currency speculators sharply increased net long positions in the Euro futures market to an over two and half month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 48866 contracts in the data reported through June 2, 2026. This was a weekly rise of 19440 net positions.

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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