Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro net speculative longs tumble to two-month low
Large currency speculators sharply cut net long positions in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 13932 contracts in the data reported through June 9, 2026. This was a weekly tumble of 34934 net positions. These are the lowest levels in last two-months.

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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