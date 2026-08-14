Euro Panel Products consolidated net profit declines 16.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.28% to Rs 119.81 croreNet profit of Euro Panel Products declined 16.43% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.28% to Rs 119.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales119.81104.84 14 OPM %10.6511.33 -PBDT9.399.98 -6 PBT6.797.85 -14 NP4.785.72 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content