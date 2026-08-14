Euro Panel Products consolidated net profit declines 16.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.28% to Rs 119.81 crore

Net profit of Euro Panel Products declined 16.43% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.28% to Rs 119.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.119.81104.8410.6511.339.399.986.797.854.785.72

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