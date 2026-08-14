Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareWhatsApp Scam Alert Feature
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro Panel Products consolidated net profit declines 16.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Euro Panel Products consolidated net profit declines 16.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:12 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 14.28% to Rs 119.81 crore

Net profit of Euro Panel Products declined 16.43% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.28% to Rs 119.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales119.81104.84 14 OPM %10.6511.33 -PBDT9.399.98 -6 PBT6.797.85 -14 NP4.785.72 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 279.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit rises 20.83% in the June 2026 quarter

The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit rises 118.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 426.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Rajdarshan Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

Next Story