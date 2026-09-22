Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd, GOCL Corporation Ltd, Thacker & Company Ltd and Atal Realtech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 September 2026.

Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd, GOCL Corporation Ltd, Thacker & Company Ltd and Atal Realtech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 September 2026.

Euro Panel Products Ltd tumbled 14.59% to Rs 151 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 196 shares in the past one month.

Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd lost 9.87% to Rs 42. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8456 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 896 shares in the past one month. GOCL Corporation Ltd crashed 9.85% to Rs 409.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51667 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39630 shares in the past one month. Thacker & Company Ltd plummeted 9.17% to Rs 990. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29 shares in the past one month.