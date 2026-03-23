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Euro Pratik Sales acquires majority stake in Chawla Brothers

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Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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Euro Pratik Sales announced the acquisition of a 51% stake in Chawla Brothers, a well-established decorative surfaces business in North India. The acquisition, valued at Rs 33.2 crore (including capital infusion of Rs 4.1 crore), is expected to be completed by 31 March 2026, and will be funded through internal accruals. The business is expected to generate a projected revenue of Rs 80 crore in FY27.

This marks the company's second strategic acquisition within the last four months, following the acquisition of URO Veneer World, which enabled Euro Pratik to strengthen its presence in the southern market. Together, these acquisitions reflect the company's focused strategy to expand its geographic footprint and deepen its presence across India.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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