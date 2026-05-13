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Euro Pratik Sales consolidated net profit rises 45.91% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 28.14% to Rs 93.49 crore

Net profit of Euro Pratik Sales rose 45.91% to Rs 21.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.14% to Rs 93.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.47% to Rs 77.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 334.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 284.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales93.4972.96 28 334.96284.23 18 OPM %27.3425.52 -33.7635.15 - PBDT28.5919.03 50 117.99105.24 12 PBT26.7517.40 54 111.7899.78 12 NP21.2014.53 46 77.0975.97 1

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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