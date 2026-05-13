Euro Pratik Sales consolidated net profit rises 45.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.14% to Rs 93.49 crore

Net profit of Euro Pratik Sales rose 45.91% to Rs 21.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.14% to Rs 93.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.47% to Rs 77.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 334.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 284.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.