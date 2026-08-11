Euro Pratik Sales consolidated net profit rises 93.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 60.13% to Rs 103.33 crore

Net profit of Euro Pratik Sales rose 93.70% to Rs 18.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 60.13% to Rs 103.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.103.3364.5325.7934.2627.8922.8626.2621.4318.779.69

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