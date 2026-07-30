Euro Pratik Sales set to launch new product design collections in August

Following the remarkable success of Pastelite Volume 1, Pastelite Volume 2 has been thoughtfully curated to elevate the collection with new moulds, fresh colour palettes and innovative designs, offering an exciting new dimension to pastel interiors.
The company will also introduced Prism, a premium collection designed for direct wall installation. The collection features a versatile range of finishes, including fabric, wood, stone, textured, metallic and leather inspired surfaces, catering to diverse aesthetic and interior design preferences.
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