Euro Pratik Sales to acquire 56% controlling stake in Fab Wood

Euro Pratik Sales announced that it will acquire a 56% controlling stake in Fab Wood, a South India-focused timber and value-added wood products business. The transaction, with an aggregate investment of Rs 42.70 crore,( which includes a capital infusion of Rs 8.40 crore in Fabwood Solutions LLP) and is expected to be completed by 08 October 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

It will be funded in phases through internal accruals, reflecting Euro Pratik's strong balance sheet and cash-generation capability. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Euro Pratik's presence in South India.

Founded in 1999, Fab Wood has established a strong presence in the timber and value-added wood products segment across South India. Its portfolio includes timber, engineered wood solutions, cladding products, doors and other architectural wood applications. Supported by established operating infrastructure and processing capabilities, Fab Wood serves architects, interior designers, furniture manufacturers, contractors, builders, OEMs and homeowners. The business is also recognised for its focus on product innovation and new applications within the wood products category.