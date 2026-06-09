Euro recovers as Eurozone investor confidence improves for second straight month

Euro gained today as improving risk appetite pulled the US dollar index eased under 100 mark yesterday. EUR/USD pair is up 0.29% at 1.1565, bouncing from a two-month low. Economic cues were also supportive for the single currency. Eurozone investor confidence improved for the second straight month in June, signalling economic stabilization to continue over the coming months, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Monday. The investor sentiment index rose more-than-expected to -13.4 in June from -16.4 in May.

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