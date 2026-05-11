Large currency speculators continue to cut their longs in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 32202 contracts in the data reported through May 5, 2026. This was a weekly fall of 3512 net positions and pulled net longs further off seven-week high.

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