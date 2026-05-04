Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculative net longs off seven-week high
Large currency speculators cut their longs in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 35712 contracts in the data reported through April 28, 2026. This was a weekly fall of 5612 net positions and pulled net longs off seven-week high.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto Ltd spurts 1.31%

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises for third straight session

Ather Energy records loss of Rs 79.6 crore in Q4; sells 83,418 units of electric two-wheelers

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 0.33%, gains for fifth straight session

BSE Ltd up for five straight sessions

First Published: May 04 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story