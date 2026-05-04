Large currency speculators cut their longs in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 35712 contracts in the data reported through April 28, 2026. This was a weekly fall of 5612 net positions and pulled net longs off seven-week high.

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