Euro Speculators Turn Net Short For First Time In 20 Months

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market turned net short for the first time since September 2022, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of -9989 contracts in the data reported through April 23, 2024. This was a weekly drop of 22213 net contracts and net position stay at its lowest level since September 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel