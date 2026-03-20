Euro surges near 108 mark against INR, ECB holds rates for sixth time in row

Euro saw a sharp upmove in last session after the European Central Bank left its key interest rates unchanged for a sixth policy session in a row. It highlighted the significant uncertainty caused by the war in the Middle East and raised the inflation forecasts for euro area as policymakers remain concerned about the impact of surging crude oil price. EUR/USD pair surged around 0.90% on the day to approach 1.1600 mark. It is currently down 0.25% but is still around highest levels in ten sessions. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are currently trading at 107.98, up 0.83% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News