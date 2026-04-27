Eurogrip Tyres opens exclusive retail store in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh

Eurogrip Tyres today announced the opening of its new exclusive retail store in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. This marks the brand's 15th signature store in India, further strengthening its retail presence and reinforcing its commitment to providing customers with a complete tyre and 2-wheeler care experience. The new retail outlet was inaugurated in the presence of distinguished guests including members of the Eurogrip team and business partners.

The newly launched store houses Eurogrip's entire range of tyres available in varied patterns and sizes, along with tubes designed to suit a wide spectrum of 2-wheelers. From scooters and commuter motorcycles to mid-range performance bikes, adventure touring bikes and superbikes, the outlet aims to cater to diverse riding needs under one roof.