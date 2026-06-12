Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Heads UP Ventures Ltd, Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd, TV Vision Ltd and Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2026.

Heads UP Ventures Ltd, Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd, TV Vision Ltd and Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2026.

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 19.31 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2177 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11960 shares in the past one month.

Heads UP Ventures Ltd crashed 9.87% to Rs 6.76. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1098 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7432 shares in the past one month. Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd lost 8.21% to Rs 32.89. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9828 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14161 shares in the past one month. TV Vision Ltd plummeted 6.78% to Rs 4.81. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13212 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3812 shares in the past one month.