Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 1260.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.43% to Rs 327.23 crore

Net profit of Eveready Industries India rose 1260.46% to Rs 141.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.43% to Rs 327.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 299.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 108.07% to Rs 171.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 1455.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1344.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.