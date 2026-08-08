Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 22.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.97% to Rs 407.71 croreNet profit of Eveready Industries India rose 22.30% to Rs 36.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 407.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 374.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales407.71374.14 9 OPM %15.0114.35 -PBDT58.2750.43 16 PBT50.9443.32 18 NP36.9730.23 22
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