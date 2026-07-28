Everest Industries consolidated net profit rises 6163.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.95% to Rs 435.86 croreNet profit of Everest Industries rose 6163.19% to Rs 102.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.95% to Rs 435.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 500.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales435.86500.72 -13 OPM %10.133.27 -PBDT41.3113.24 212 PBT31.473.32 848 NP102.091.63 6163
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