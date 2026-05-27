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Everest Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
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Sales decline 27.72% to Rs 327.17 crore

Net loss of Everest Industries reported to Rs 47.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.72% to Rs 327.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 452.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 101.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.75% to Rs 1417.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1722.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales327.17452.63 -28 1417.001722.82 -18 OPM %-7.972.28 --2.681.74 - PBDT-30.719.53 PL -56.8621.00 PL PBT-42.08-2.17 -1839 -97.88-17.93 -446 NP-47.177.64 PL -101.69-3.60 -2725

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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