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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 41.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 41.79% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
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Sales decline 10.49% to Rs 346.31 crore

Net profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder declined 41.79% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 346.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 386.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales346.31386.88 -10 OPM %13.6815.85 -PBDT53.5163.49 -16 PBT38.5452.80 -27 NP30.0351.59 -42

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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