Everest Organics standalone net profit declines 21.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 48.43 croreNet profit of Everest Organics declined 21.28% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 48.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales48.4353.81 -10 OPM %8.928.27 -PBDT3.113.69 -16 PBT1.522.17 -30 NP1.111.41 -21
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