Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Everlon Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Everlon Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 83.29% to Rs 0.64 crore

Net Loss of Everlon Financials reported to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 83.29% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.71% to Rs 16.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.643.83 -83 16.4813.11 26 OPM %-471.88-137.60 --37.6814.42 - PBDT-3.02-5.27 43 -6.464.29 PL PBT-3.03-5.30 43 -6.534.19 PL NP-2.99-5.68 47 -6.661.19 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 91.32% in the March 2026 quarter

M & B Engineering consolidated net profit declines 5.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 2.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Park Medi World consolidated net profit rises 58.03% in the March 2026 quarter

One Mobikwik Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story