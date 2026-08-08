Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.84% to Rs 30.89 croreNet profit of Evexia Lifecare declined 33.33% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.84% to Rs 30.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.8922.09 40 OPM %1.754.89 -PBDT0.681.07 -36 PBT0.570.86 -34 NP0.420.63 -33
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