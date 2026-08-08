Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.84% to Rs 30.89 crore

Net profit of Evexia Lifecare declined 33.33% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.84% to Rs 30.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.30.8922.091.754.890.681.070.570.860.420.63

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