Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 151.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Evexia Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 151.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 55.82% to Rs 36.79 crore

Net profit of Evexia Lifecare rose 151.61% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.82% to Rs 36.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 295.12% to Rs 1.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.34% to Rs 110.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales36.7923.61 56 110.2886.60 27 OPM %3.025.55 -2.601.86 - PBDT1.200.91 32 2.861.39 106 PBT0.900.44 105 2.200.92 139 NP0.780.31 152 1.620.41 295

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

THDC India consolidated net profit declines 0.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declines 11.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Neogrowth Credit Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 188.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 9.36% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story