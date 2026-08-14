Excel Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.07% to Rs 293.83 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries declined 12.71% to Rs 29.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.07% to Rs 293.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 309.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.293.83309.5214.4313.6448.5353.4138.9044.4629.4733.76

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