Excel Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 19.15% to Rs 180.28 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries declined 85.65% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.15% to Rs 180.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 222.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

