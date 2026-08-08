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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Excelsoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 57.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Excelsoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 57.24% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 44.04% to Rs 80.26 crore

Net profit of Excelsoft Technologies rose 57.24% to Rs 9.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.04% to Rs 80.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales80.2655.72 44 OPM %16.2518.02 -PBDT18.3613.68 34 PBT11.837.65 55 NP9.235.87 57

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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