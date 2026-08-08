Excelsoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 57.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.04% to Rs 80.26 crore

Net profit of Excelsoft Technologies rose 57.24% to Rs 9.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.04% to Rs 80.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.80.2655.7216.2518.0218.3613.6811.837.659.235.87

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