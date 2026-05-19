Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exicom Tele-Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 54.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Exicom Tele-Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 54.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 46.10% to Rs 387.95 crore

Net Loss of Exicom Tele-Systems reported to Rs 54.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 62.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.10% to Rs 387.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 265.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 274.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 110.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.75% to Rs 1151.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 867.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales387.95265.53 46 1151.73867.61 33 OPM %0.07-6.18 --8.97-4.31 - PBDT-13.34-27.92 52 -136.42-49.37 -176 PBT-48.33-61.38 21 -252.72-105.27 -140 NP-54.31-62.27 13 -274.13-110.03 -149

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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