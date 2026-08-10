Exicom Tele-Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 73.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.25% to Rs 331.07 crore

Net Loss of Exicom Tele-Systems reported to Rs 73.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 83.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.25% to Rs 331.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 205.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.331.07205.32-6.61-18.79-33.18-46.00-72.04-70.83-73.57-83.14

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