Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:35 PM IST
Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 4172.90 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries rose 2.56% to Rs 184.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 180.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 4172.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3676.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.56% to Rs 876.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 822.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 16769.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15078.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4172.903676.76 13 16769.7315078.16 11 OPM %10.7410.10 -10.8410.54 - PBDT422.45386.84 9 1791.591639.50 9 PBT280.62256.07 10 1231.171137.59 8 NP184.74180.12 3 876.68822.70 7

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

