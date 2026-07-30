Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 28.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.75% to Rs 5528.38 croreNet profit of Exide Industries rose 28.38% to Rs 350.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 272.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.75% to Rs 5528.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4695.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5528.384695.12 18 OPM %11.2411.47 -PBDT629.10533.85 18 PBT487.03384.91 27 NP350.47272.99 28
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