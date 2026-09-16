Exide Industries added 1.08% to Rs 413.55 after the company announced the signing of a long-term strategic cooperation agreement with ExCom Energy Solutions GmbH for the industrial battery business across the European Economic Area (EEA).

The products, which include industrial battery and energy storage systems, offered under this cooperation will be marketed and sold under the ExCom brand. They would be tailored to meet the specific technical, regulatory, and operational requirements of customers throughout the EEA.

The agreement establishes a close commercial and technical collaboration between the two companies. ExCom GmbH will act as the central commercial and technical interface for customers in the region, leading customer development, distribution, technical project support, and after-sales coordination.

The partnership would initially focus on traction and motive-power battery solutions serving material-handling equipment, logistics operations, and other industrial mobility applications, as well as stationery battery systems for industrial, infrastructure and energy storage applications. Avik Roy, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Exide Industries Limited, said: The European Economic Area represents a strategically important market for Exide Indias industrial energy storage business, with growing demand for dependable, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions. ExCom GmbH brings strong market access, deep application expertise, and proven local execution capabilities. Exide India and ExCom GmbH expect to venture into advanced chemistry solutions in the future, building on their strategic cooperation and complementary capabilities in industrial energy storage."