Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 67.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.29% to Rs 291.55 croreNet profit of Expleo Solutions rose 67.30% to Rs 34.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 291.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 259.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales291.55259.65 12 OPM %14.5211.45 -PBDT48.1136.03 34 PBT44.2428.36 56 NP34.1820.43 67
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