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Explicit Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:06 PM IST
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Sales decline 71.61% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net Loss of Explicit Finance reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 71.61% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 51.70% to Rs 3.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.672.36 -72 3.276.77 -52 OPM %-22.39-1.69 -0-0.15 - PBDT-0.15-0.03 -400 00.01 -100 PBT-0.15-0.03 -400 -0.010 0 NP-0.15-0.03 -400 -0.010 0

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

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