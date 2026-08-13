Explicit Finance standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 48.31% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of Explicit Finance declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 48.31% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.460.89 -48 OPM %13.0411.24 -PBDT0.060.10 -40 PBT0.060.10 -40 NP0.060.10 -40
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