Expo Engineering and Projects standalone net profit declines 41.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.97% to Rs 13.75 croreNet profit of Expo Engineering and Projects declined 41.35% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.97% to Rs 13.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.7517.85 -23 OPM %12.0010.70 -PBDT0.681.15 -41 PBT0.611.04 -41 NP0.611.04 -41
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