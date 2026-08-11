Expo Engineering and Projects standalone net profit declines 41.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.97% to Rs 13.75 crore

Net profit of Expo Engineering and Projects declined 41.35% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.97% to Rs 13.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13.7517.8512.0010.700.681.150.611.040.611.04

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