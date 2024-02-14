Export-Import Bank of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 654.93 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 35.59% to Rs 3678.83 croreNet profit of Export-Import Bank of India reported to Rs 654.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 65.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 35.59% to Rs 3678.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2713.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income3678.832713.21 36 OPM %99.6269.78 -PBDT859.98-65.79 LP PBT859.98-65.79 LP NP654.93-65.84 LP
