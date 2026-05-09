Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit declines 27.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 5.93% to Rs 5064.95 crore

Net profit of Export-Import Bank of India declined 27.11% to Rs 1327.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1820.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 5.93% to Rs 5064.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5383.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.74% to Rs 4272.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3243.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 7.29% to Rs 19661.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18325.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.